It's clear renewable energy is the energy of the future, so as more countries ramp up their investments in green energy, you'll want to gain exposure through stocks like Northland Power Inc (TSX:NPI).

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Blend Extra: The State of American Energy Report Natrual gas and oil touches virtually every facet of our life; from heating our homes and fueling transportation to life-saving medical devices and cosmetics at the drug store. the new State of.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 04:01Published 1 week ago How to bring affordable, sustainable electricity to Africa | Rose M. Mutiso Energy poverty, or the lack of access to electricity and other basic energy services, affects nearly two-thirds of Sub-Saharan Africa. As the region's population continues to increase, so will the need.. Credit: TED Duration: 13:00Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources US Oil Production To Grow While Energy Emissions Are Set To Drop While U.S. crude oil production is set to continue to rise, energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in America are expected to have dropped last year and...

OilPrice.com 3 hours ago



Mexico’s Oil Future Is In Jeopardy Mexico’s future is in large part dictated by the future of its oil and gas industry, and the rolling back of landmark energy reforms has now put that all in...

OilPrice.com 6 days ago





Tweets about this