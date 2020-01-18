Huge New Field Sends Norway’s Oil Production To 9-Year-High

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

The start-up of the massive Johan Sverdrup oilfield sent Norway's oil production rising to a nine-year high in December 2019, beating the authorities' forecast by 12.7 percent, data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Friday. In December 2019, the third month of operation of Equinor's Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea, Norway's oil production averaged 1.759 million barrels per day (bpd), the highest oil production offshore Norway since January 2011. Norway's oil production in December…


