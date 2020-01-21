Global  

Asian Shares Fall After Coronavirus Outbreak In China

RTTNews Tuesday, 21 January 2020
Asian stocks fell broadly on Tuesday as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut global growth projections and China stepped up efforts to control new coronavirus outbreak.
News video: China virus fear slams European shares

China virus fear slams European shares 01:41

 European shares were on pace for their sharpest decline in three weeks on Tuesday, as mounting concerns over a new coronavirus outbreak originating in China sparked a rush to safe-haven bets. David Pollard reports.

Asian shares reverse gains on growing impact of China virus

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares reversed early gains Thursday as health authorities around the world moved to monitor and contain a deadly virus outbreak in China...
Seattle Times

Asian Markets Mostly Lower On China Virus Fears

Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Thursday amid worries about the spread of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China just as the week-long Lunar New Year...
RTTNews

