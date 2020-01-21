TSX Snaps 6-day Winning Streak, Settles Lower On Virus Outbreak
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () Canadian stocks ended lower on Tuesday, snapping a six-day winning streak that saw the index hitting new highs consistently, as worries about a deadly virus outbreak in China, a downward revision in global growth forecast by IMF, and reports that a U.S. citizen in Seattle was diagnosed with the virus, prompted investors to take some profits.
