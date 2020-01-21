Global  

TSX Snaps 6-day Winning Streak, Settles Lower On Virus Outbreak

Tuesday, 21 January 2020
Canadian stocks ended lower on Tuesday, snapping a six-day winning streak that saw the index hitting new highs consistently, as worries about a deadly virus outbreak in China, a downward revision in global growth forecast by IMF, and reports that a U.S. citizen in Seattle was diagnosed with the virus, prompted investors to take some profits.
 The coronavirus outbreak in China's city of Wuhan has killed three people and infected more than 200 as of Monday.

