Asian Markets Mostly Lower On China Virus Fears

Thursday, 23 January 2020 () Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Thursday amid worries about the spread of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China just as the week-long Lunar New Year holidays starts on Friday, when millions of Chinese travel domestically and abroad. The death toll from the virus has risen to 17 in China, with more than 570 cases confirmed.
