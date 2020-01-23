Global  

Asian Markets Mostly Lower On China Virus Fears

RTTNews Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Thursday amid worries about the spread of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China just as the week-long Lunar New Year holidays starts on Friday, when millions of Chinese travel domestically and abroad. The death toll from the virus has risen to 17 in China, with more than 570 cases confirmed.
News video: China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans

China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans 01:11

 China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans According to CNN, the death toll due to the new virus in China has reached six. More than 300 people have fallen ill. On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered "resolute efforts to curb the spread" of the virus. The central Chinese city...

Stocks edge up as China virus grows [Video]Stocks edge up as China virus grows

World stock markets bounced back on Wednesday, even as deaths from China’s new virus rose to 17.

Stocks Edge Up As China Virus Grows [Video]Stocks Edge Up As China Virus Grows

World stock markets bounced back on Wednesday, even as deaths from China’s new virus rose to 17. Oil prices tumbled as a market surplus forecast alleviated supply concerns. Worries about contagion..

European Shares Seen Lower On China Virus Fears

European stocks are likely to open lower on Tuesday as investors weigh the economic impact of a Chinese disease outbreak.
RTTNews

Asian Shares Decline As China Virus Fears Grow

Asian stocks fell on Thursday after deaths from China's new coronavirus rose to 17 on Wednesday, with nearly 600 cases confirmed.
RTTNews

