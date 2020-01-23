Apple Inc. Earnings: Will Apple Stock’s Rally Continue in 2020?
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () Apple Stock Earnings Preview
Usually, after a prolonged rally, there will be some sizable pullbacks. But *Apple Inc.* (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock doesn’t seem to be following this rule.
Even though the Cupertino, California-based tech giant was already one of the largest companies in the world, its share price more than doubled in the past 12 months.
Now earnings season is once again in full swing. Will Apple stock continue its rally in.
The post Apple Inc. Earnings: Will Apple Stock’s Rally Continue in 2020? appeared first on Profit Confidential.