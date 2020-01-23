Global  

Futures Pointing To Modestly Lower Open On Wall Street

Thursday, 23 January 2020
After ending the previous session little changed, stocks may move to the downside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 74 points.
