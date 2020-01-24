Global  

Why The Coronavirus Is A Real Threat To Oil Markets

Friday, 24 January 2020
It impairs your breathing, causes extreme fatigue and fevers. It kills. And beyond that, it’s keeping oil prices low by threatening to stifle oil demand in one of the world’s largest oil markets. It’s SARS CoV, better known as the SARS Coronavirus, and it’s shaping up to be the oil market’s biggest nemesis this year. And there’s no cure. SARS, which stands for severe acute respiratory syndrome, is not only deadly, but highly contagious—more contagious than originally thought, and this coronavirus-inspired…
How Low Will The Coronavirus Send Oil Prices?

A number of developments this week, including Haftar’s actions in Libya, would normally have moved oil markets significantly, but in today’s market, it is...
OilPrice.com

Oil Glut Overshadows Geopolitical Risk In 2020

The risk of oil supply disruptions from around the world has diminished, and rising non-OPEC production provides a “solid base from which to react to any...
OilPrice.com

