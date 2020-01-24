Why The Coronavirus Is A Real Threat To Oil Markets



Recent related videos from verified sources Pro-Haftar forces 'block oil exports' from key Libya ports Groups loyal to Khalifa Haftar, whose forces control eastern Libya, seized several large oil export terminals on Friday. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:11Published 1 week ago How Jim Cramer Is Approaching Oil Jim Cramer has some advice on oil. Credit: The Street Duration: 00:58Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources How Low Will The Coronavirus Send Oil Prices? A number of developments this week, including Haftar’s actions in Libya, would normally have moved oil markets significantly, but in today’s market, it is...

OilPrice.com 2 days ago



Oil Glut Overshadows Geopolitical Risk In 2020 The risk of oil supply disruptions from around the world has diminished, and rising non-OPEC production provides a “solid base from which to react to any...

OilPrice.com 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this