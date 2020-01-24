Global  

Stock Alert: Paycom Software In S&P 500; Shares Hit New High

RTTNews Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Shares of cloud-based payroll software provider, Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) were up 3.81% on Thursday to hit a new high of $324 followed by its entry into the S&P 500 index on Wednesday. The stock, that closed yesterday's trading at $314.85, witnessed a surge in trading volume to 3,173 K compared with the average volume of 533 K.
