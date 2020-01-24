Stock Alert: Paycom Software In S&P 500; Shares Hit New High
Friday, 24 January 2020 () Shares of cloud-based payroll software provider, Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) were up 3.81% on Thursday to hit a new high of $324 followed by its entry into the S&P 500 index on Wednesday. The stock, that closed yesterday's trading at $314.85, witnessed a surge in trading volume to 3,173 K compared with the average volume of 533 K.
Old National Bancorp's Board of Directors declared an increase in its quarterly common stock cash dividend to $0.14 per share on the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. This new dividend level represents a 7.7% increase over the previous cash dividend level of $0.13 per common share.
Cyber security firm McAfee LLC has hired Peter Leav as its new CEO. Reuters reports Leav is the former CEO of BMC Software. He replaces Chris Young, who created McAfee in its current form by carving it..