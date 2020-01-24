Global  

United Airlines Adds 29 Flights To Miami For Football Fans

RTTNews Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Football fans now have more options to go to Miami for the Super Bowl. United Airlines is offering more than 5,600 seats though 29 additional non-stop flights to Miami from its seven U.S. hubs for the Big Game. The airline said it is offering additional non-stop flights to Miami from its seven U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles.
