Apple TV+ Already Has Over 33 Million Customers

Motley Fool Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Giving away free subscriptions to everyone who buys an iPhone, iPad, ‌Apple TV‌, iPod touch, or Mac will boost your numbers like that.
The most recognizable logos in the United States of America [Video]The most recognizable logos in the United States of America

The simple 'apple' logo of the tech giant has been named the most recognizable logo in the United States. A study of 2,000 Americans saw the famous yellow 'M' symbol of McDonalds and the Coca-Cola logo..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Billie Eilish Is 'Terrified' About Her Upcoming Documentary [Video]Billie Eilish Is 'Terrified' About Her Upcoming Documentary

Billie Eilish Is 'Terrified' About Her Upcoming Documentary Eilish reportedly signed a $25 million deal with Apple TV+ to document her rise to stardom after the release of her debut album. She has been..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon Music passes 55 million customers as it chips away at Spotify and Apple Music

Amazon Music passes 55 million customers as it chips away at Spotify and Apple MusicPhoto by Chris Welch / The Verge Amazon Music often doesn’t get the same buzz as Spotify or Apple Music, but the service is still growing rapidly and is...
The Verge Also reported by •TechCrunchReuters

Apple Arcade: 'Kings of the Castle' out now

Apple’s new Apple Arcade subscription-based gaming service is finally here. It’s basically Apple’s way of helping customers sort through the chaff in the...
Macworld

