Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Forget Bitcoin! Analysts think you should watch this ASX share in 2020

Motley Fool Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Here’s why analysts think Wisr Ltd (ASX: WZR) can be a disruptor in the perosnal lending market in 2020 and beyond.

The post Forget Bitcoin! Analysts think you should watch this ASX share in 2020 appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

UnitedHealth's 2020 Guidance Disappointed, But a Potential Remedy Remains [Video]UnitedHealth's 2020 Guidance Disappointed, But a Potential Remedy Remains

UnitedHealth's guidance may not be anything to worry about, even though the stock fell Tuesday. Shares of the health insurance giant fell 1.02% to $276.80 Tuesday, while the S&P 500 fell 0.86% on..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:23Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

webnowcompany

webnow Here’s why analysts think Wisr Ltd (ASX: WZR) can be a disruptor in the perosnal lending market in 2020 and beyond.… https://t.co/IJVaXVX4r3 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.