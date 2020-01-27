Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Thai Stock Market May Extend Losing Streak

RTTNews Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The Thai stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, skidding more than 30 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,570-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History [Video]Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History

Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History. On Jan. 7, Tesla’s market value surpassed $85 billion, making it the highest-valued automaker in the United States. The record was previously set..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:01Published

Tesla stock worth more than GM, Ford combined [Video]Tesla stock worth more than GM, Ford combined

Electric car company Tesla made history of a different kind Wednesday when a pop in its stock gave the company a higher stock market value than General Motors and Ford combined. Conway G. Gittens has..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Thai Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak

The Thai stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 20 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now...
RTTNews

Soft Start Expected For Thai Stock Market

The Thai stock market has tracked lower in back-to-back sessions, skidding more than 25 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now...
RTTNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

feed_stocks

Stocks News Feed - Stock News & Stocks Chat Thai Stock Market May Extend Losing Streak https://t.co/oasNPriaRo https://t.co/yS6fa1XMvn 16 hours ago

Stock_Market_Pr

Stock Market News Thai #StockMarket May Extend Losing Streak https://t.co/0VFhOgJa41 https://t.co/J8c4RDscBW 17 hours ago

RTTNews

RTTNews Top Stories Thai Stock Market May Extend Losing Streak https://t.co/toAcEkNT9i #stocks #trading #rttnews https://t.co/BJmR9i4GSO 17 hours ago

FinanzLinksAsia

FinanzLinksASIA ▶ Thai Stock Market May Extend Losing Streak: The Thai stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, s… https://t.co/Cs7qnDVjfW 17 hours ago

AecNewsToday

AEC News Today RT @GlobalNewsTH: Thai Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak @RTTNEWS https://t.co/9g7mdturo4 1 week ago

GlobalNewsTH

Global News Thailand 🇹🇭 Thai Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak @RTTNEWS https://t.co/9g7mdturo4 1 week ago

RTTNews

RTTNews Top Stories Thai Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak https://t.co/VgzankmO2U #stocks #trading #rttnews https://t.co/lVWkMnaGQV 1 week ago

FinanzLinksAsia

FinanzLinksASIA ▶ Thai Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak: The Thai stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, col… https://t.co/Pj5QdxVPB1 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.