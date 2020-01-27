New York City Will Welcome Your Cash With Open Arms
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Running a physical business is always a complex undertaking. Especially in New York City, now that cashless payments have been banned completely. This news is rather surprising, as it has seemingly come out of the blue. Cash Remains King in New York City A legislative proposal to for businesses to accept cash was introduced a while ago. No one really expected it to pass the City Council’s vote, however. Last Thursday, the NYC City Council suddenly decided to approve this proposal. It is evident that the use of cash will not go away anytime soon. This is despite both governments
The post New York City Will Welcome Your Cash With Open Arms appeared first on The Merkle Hash.
New York City lawmakers are moving to ban “cashless” stores, where shoppers pay with their cards or their smartphones. Stores would have to allow customers to pay with cash as well, or face a hefty fine. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.