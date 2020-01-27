Global  

New York City Will Welcome Your Cash With Open Arms

The Merkle Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
New York City Will Welcome Your Cash With Open ArmsRunning a physical business is always a complex undertaking. Especially in New York City, now that cashless payments have been banned completely.  This news is rather surprising, as it has seemingly come out of the blue. Cash Remains King in New York City A legislative proposal to for businesses to accept cash was introduced a while ago. No one really expected it to pass the City Council’s vote, however. Last Thursday, the NYC City Council suddenly decided to approve this proposal. It is evident that the use of cash will not go away anytime soon. This is despite both governments

The post New York City Will Welcome Your Cash With Open Arms appeared first on The Merkle Hash.
News video: New York City Moves to Ban Cashless Stores to Give Low-Income Customers Access to Resources

New York City Moves to Ban Cashless Stores to Give Low-Income Customers Access to Resources 01:01

 New York City lawmakers are moving to ban “cashless” stores, where shoppers pay with their cards or their smartphones. Stores would have to allow customers to pay with cash as well, or face a hefty fine. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Recent related news from verified sources

New York City Council votes to ban cashless businesses

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City lawmakers voted Thursday to require stores and restaurants to accept cash for payment, saying businesses that accept only credit...
SeattlePI.com

New York to Force Stores to Accept Cash

The City Council is set to pass a bill that would put New York at the forefront of a national movement to ban cashless businesses.
NYTimes.com


