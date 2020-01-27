Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Running a physical business is always a complex undertaking. Especially in New York City, now that cashless payments have been banned completely. This news is rather surprising, as it has seemingly come out of the blue. Cash Remains King in New York City A legislative proposal to for businesses to accept cash was introduced a while ago. No one really expected it to pass the City Council’s vote, however. Last Thursday, the NYC City Council suddenly decided to approve this proposal. It is evident that the use of cash will not go away anytime soon. This is despite both governments



The post New York City Will Welcome Your Cash With Open Arms appeared first on The Merkle Hash. Running a physical business is always a complex undertaking. Especially in New York City, now that cashless payments have been banned completely. This news is rather surprising, as it has seemingly come out of the blue. Cash Remains King in New York City A legislative proposal to for businesses to accept cash was introduced a while ago. No one really expected it to pass the City Council’s vote, however. Last Thursday, the NYC City Council suddenly decided to approve this proposal. It is evident that the use of cash will not go away anytime soon. This is despite both governmentsThe post New York City Will Welcome Your Cash With Open Arms appeared first on The Merkle Hash. 👓 View full article

