No Help Yet Expected For Thai Stock Market

RTTNews Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The Thai stock market has finished lower in six straight sessions, plummeting more than 75 points or 3.8 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,525-point plateau and it's likely to consolidate further on Tuesday.
