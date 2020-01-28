Global  

Will Coronavirus Drive Canada Goose (TSX:GOOS) Stock Lower?

Motley Fool Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Canada Goose stock has lost over 50% in market value since November 2018. Here's why the stock can move lower in the short-term.
Should You Buy Canada Goose (TSX:GOOS) Stock on the Dip?

Canada Goose Holdings (TSX:GOOS)(NYSE:GOOS) stock looks undervalued after plunging 40% over one year.
Motley Fool

Canada Goose (TSX:GOOS) Stock Is Cheap

After a more than 50% drop from its all-time high, Canada Goose Holdings (TSX:GOOS)(NYSE:GOOS) stock is worth another look.
Motley Fool

