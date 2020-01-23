Global  

Developers Say Google Play Unfairly Booted Their Bitcoin Rewards Game

Coindesk Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
"Bitcoin Blast," a puzzle game that rewards players with BTC, was kicked off the Google Play store with little explanation, said the game's developers.
Google Reinstates Bitcoin Rewards Game Suspended for ‘Deceptive Practices’

The “Bitcoin Blast” app is back on the Google Play store, though Google still hasn’t clarified why it was taken down in the first place.
Coindesk

