Stock Alert: General Electric Co. (GE) Shares Soar 10% On Earnings

14 hours ago Published Wednesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Metals Fabrication & Products In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Skyline Champion, down about 12.9% and shares of Hovnanian Enterprises down about 5.5% on the day.