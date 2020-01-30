Global  

Stock Alert: General Electric Co. (GE) Shares Soar 10% On Earnings

RTTNews Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Shares of General Electric Co. (GE) touched a 52-week high of $13.00 on January 29, and closed Wednesday's trading session at $12.94, up $1.21 or 10.32%. Trading volume surged to 219 million versus an average volume of 60 million shares.
Wednesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Metals Fabrication & Products

Wednesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Metals Fabrication & Products 01:08

 In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Skyline Champion, down about 12.9% and shares of Hovnanian Enterprises down about 5.5% on the day.

