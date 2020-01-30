Global  

Sensex Ends 285 Points Lower; Nifty Dips Below 12050

RTTNews Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Indian shares fell notably on Thursday as risk sentiment remained fragile ahead of a World Health Organization (WHO) emergency committee meeting today to discuss whether the coronavirus constitutes a global health emergency.
