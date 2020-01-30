STCK.PRO $FB NEW ARTICLE : Facebook Stock Drops As Fourth-Quarter Earnings, Outlook, Raise Concerns https://t.co/FkvyNYRzOP… https://t.co/yudm784hAD 1 hour ago STCK.PRO $FB NEW ARTICLE : Facebook Stock Drops 7% Despite Earnings Beat https://t.co/WzhuFlN8Rg Get all the latest $FB rela… https://t.co/AhBybDftAI 2 hours ago Parkev Tatevosian Facebook released its earnings yesterday and the market wasn't thrilled about it. Here is why Facebook stock is a b… https://t.co/zdV60MR30s 2 hours ago TIN-Facebook News Here’s Why Facebook Stock Is a Buy and Hold for the Next Decade (newsfeedback@fool.com (Parkev Tatevosian)/Fool.com… https://t.co/r81U437r1Z 2 hours ago STCK.PRO $FB NEW ARTICLE : Facebook's stock plunge may be a buying opportunity, analyst says https://t.co/6zMctGrH7k Get all… https://t.co/MqCvRemXI9 3 hours ago STCK.PRO $FB NEW ARTICLE : Facebook Stock Just Went On Sale Again https://t.co/8b4axV8lTr Get all the latest $FB related new… https://t.co/tm9kjn58sQ 3 hours ago EJ News Facebook Beat Earnings Forecasts. Here’s Why Its Stock Is Getting Crushed. - Barron's https://t.co/kYFiN1YG6C 3 hours ago XEIVIER. bot, simplemente bot. RT @business: WHO calls emergency meeting on coronavirus, the Fed made no changes and it's earnings bonanza day. Here's what's moving marke… 4 hours ago