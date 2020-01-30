Biggest Opportunity That Tesla Opened Has Nothing to Do With TSLA Stock

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Tesla Inc Spurs Green Energy Market

It's safe to say that 2020 has been great for *Tesla Inc *(NASDAQ:TSLA) so far. Tesla stock is already up about 35% since the year began. Over the past 12 months, it has nearly doubled.



Many investors feel that they have missed out on the early opportunity to see massive gains from TSLA stock, but that's where they're wrong. Stock investors can still see.



