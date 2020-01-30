Global  

2 Dividend-Paying Stocks to Buy With Your New $6,000 TFSA

Motley Fool Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Use the additional $6,000 contribution room in your TFSA in 2020 to invest in stocks from TC Energy and Nutrien to gain a healthy dividend income.
