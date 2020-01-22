Tesla Inc. Is Expensive: Own This Car Stock Instead

Although Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a hot stock, you would be better off over the long-term owning shares of Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG)(NYS:MGA).



Recent related videos from verified sources Tesla tops $100 billion in market valuation Tesla's stock surge Wednesday drove the electric car maker's valuation past the $100 billion mark, making it the first U.S. automaker to achieve that milestone. Fred Katayama reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07Published 2 weeks ago Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, TSLA In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 37.3% gain. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:05Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Gannett Announces Tax Characterization of 2019 Dividends MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCI) announced today the tax characterization of its 2019 common...

Business Wire 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this