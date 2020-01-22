Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Tesla Inc. Is Expensive: Own This Car Stock Instead

Tesla Inc. Is Expensive: Own This Car Stock Instead

Motley Fool Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Although Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a hot stock, you would be better off over the long-term owning shares of Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG)(NYS:MGA).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tesla tops $100 billion in market valuation [Video]Tesla tops $100 billion in market valuation

Tesla's stock surge Wednesday drove the electric car maker's valuation past the $100 billion mark, making it the first U.S. automaker to achieve that milestone. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, TSLA [Video]Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, TSLA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 37.3% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gannett Announces Tax Characterization of 2019 Dividends

Gannett Announces Tax Characterization of 2019 DividendsMCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCI) announced today the tax characterization of its 2019 common...
Business Wire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.