Thai Stock Market Predicted To Open In The Green

RTTNews Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The Thai stock market headed south again on Thursday, one session after it had ended the seven-day slide in which it had tumbled more than 85 points or 4.8 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand remains just shy of the 1,525-point plateau although it's looking at a green light for Friday's trade.
Recent related news from verified sources

Higher Open Anticipated For Thai Shares

The Thai stock market on Tuesday snapped the three-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 30 points or 1.9 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests...
RTTNews

Thai Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

The Thai stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 30 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests...
RTTNews

