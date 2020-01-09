Thai Stock Market Predicted To Open In The Green

The Thai stock market headed south again on Thursday, one session after it had ended the seven-day slide in which it had tumbled more than 85 points or 4.8 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand remains just shy of the 1,525-point plateau although it's looking at a green light for Friday's trade.



Recent related videos from verified sources Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History. On Jan. 7, Tesla’s market value surpassed $85 billion, making it the highest-valued automaker in the United States. The record was previously set.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:01Published on January 9, 2020 Tesla stock worth more than GM, Ford combined Electric car company Tesla made history of a different kind Wednesday when a pop in its stock gave the company a higher stock market value than General Motors and Ford combined. Conway G. Gittens has.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:30Published on January 9, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Higher Open Anticipated For Thai Shares The Thai stock market on Tuesday snapped the three-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 30 points or 1.9 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests...

RTTNews 3 hours ago



Thai Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green The Thai stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 30 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests...

RTTNews 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this