New Ethereum-based Gaming dApp Notes $242,000 in Volume in the First Few Days

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Launching a dApp on top of a compatible blockchain is only the first step. Making this new project successful, is something else entirely. In the case of Brave Frontier Heroes, it seems things are going rather well. Another Ethereum dApp Notes Strong Success Despite launching earlier in the week, it already has over 1,125 users. Those users combine for 4,851 transactions worth just under $242,000. This is a firm validation of how the demand for dApps pertaining to gaming isn’t slowing down just yet. Brave Frontier Heroes is a combination of mobile game Brave Frontier and blockchain game My Crypto



