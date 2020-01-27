Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > New Ethereum-based Gaming dApp Notes $242,000 in Volume in the First Few Days

New Ethereum-based Gaming dApp Notes $242,000 in Volume in the First Few Days

The Merkle Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
New Ethereum-based Gaming dApp Notes $242,000 in Volume in the First Few DaysLaunching a dApp on top of a compatible blockchain is only the first step. Making this new project successful, is something else entirely. In the case of Brave Frontier Heroes, it seems things are going rather well. Another Ethereum dApp Notes Strong Success Despite launching earlier in the week, it already has over 1,125 users. Those users combine for 4,851 transactions worth just under $242,000.  This is a firm validation of how the demand for dApps pertaining to gaming isn’t slowing down just yet. Brave Frontier Heroes is a combination of mobile game Brave Frontier and blockchain game My Crypto

The post New Ethereum-based Gaming dApp Notes $242,000 in Volume in the First Few Days appeared first on The Merkle Hash.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AutoMotions - Published < > Embed
News video: Ferrari - 2020 car’s first fire-up

Ferrari - 2020 car’s first fire-up 00:38

 Shortly before 10 o’clock in the morning, Scuderia Ferrari’s 2020 challenger was fired up for the first time. Engineers, other personnel and management were all present in the Gestione Sportiva facility in Maranello, as the noise of the new Power Unit resonated around the car assembly area for...

Recent related videos from verified sources

First coronavirus patients arrive at new Wuhan hospital that was built in eight days [Video]First coronavirus patients arrive at new Wuhan hospital that was built in eight days

The first coronavirus patients have been transferred to Huoshenshan Hospital, the newly-built hospital in Wuhan with 1,000 beds, at around 9 am on February 4.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published

The new MINI Electric Driving in Miami [Video]The new MINI Electric Driving in Miami

Urban mobility with purely electric drive can now also be experienced in hallmark MINI style. The new MINI Cooper SE makes it possible. It combines sustainable mobility with the riding fun, expressive..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

LexaGene bombarded with inquiries about pathogen detection platform for Coronavirus identification use

LexaGene Holdings Inc (CVE:LXG) (OTCMKTS:LXXGF), the biotechnology company, is receiving numerous requests and inquiries about its technology for detecting the...
Proactive Investors

Delaware North widens sports betting footprint

A Delaware North-owned casino in Arkansas is the first of 14 gaming venues that can offer sports betting among its menu of gaming options. Arkansas state...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.