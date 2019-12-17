Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > How Fund Managers View Lending and Staking: 3 Takeaways From a CoinDesk Research Webinar

How Fund Managers View Lending and Staking: 3 Takeaways From a CoinDesk Research Webinar

Coindesk Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
In December, we invited two fund managers, both long bitcoin and other crypto assets, for a CoinDesk Research webinar on lending and staking. Jordan Clifford of Scalar Capital and Kyle Samani of Multicoin Capital joined us to discuss how they evaluate risk and returns in crypto lending and staking, what crypto assets' risk-free rate might look like, and what DeFi needs to do to attract investors and new users.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A surprising number of Americans don't know their credit score, do you? [Video]A surprising number of Americans don't know their credit score, do you?

One in eight Americans are unaware of their credit score, according to new research. The poll of 2,000 Americans discovered 13 percent of those studied have literally no idea what their current credit..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.