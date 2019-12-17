How Fund Managers View Lending and Staking: 3 Takeaways From a CoinDesk Research Webinar Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

In December, we invited two fund managers, both long bitcoin and other crypto assets, for a CoinDesk Research webinar on lending and staking. Jordan Clifford of Scalar Capital and Kyle Samani of Multicoin Capital joined us to discuss how they evaluate risk and returns in crypto lending and staking, what crypto assets' risk-free rate might look like, and what DeFi needs to do to attract investors and new users. 👓 View full article

