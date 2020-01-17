Global  

China Stock Market Braces For Return From Holiday

RTTNews Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Off since last January 23 for the Lunar New Year, the China stock market had moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 20 points or 0.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,975-point plateau and it's expected to open hugely lower on Monday as it catches up on a week's worth of very negative sentiment.
Virus worries wipe $420 billion off China's stock market

Investors erased $420 billion from China's benchmark stock index on Monday, sold the yuan and dumped commodities as fears about the spreading coronavirus and its...
Reuters

Australian Market Notably Lower

The Australian stock market, which resumed trading after a long holiday weekend, is notably lower on Tuesday following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street...
RTTNews

