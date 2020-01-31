Japan Deploys Warship To Protect Oil Route In Middle East

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Japan has deployed a warship to critical oil shipping lanes in the Middle East, and has authorized use of force for those ships, Reuters reported on Sunday. The decision to authorize force in order to protect ships in danger is a controversial one, according to Reuters, because Japan’s constitution forbids the use of military force in international disputes. But the situation is a dire one, with 90% of all of Japan’s oil coming from the Middle East. “Thousands of Japanese ships ply those waters every year including vessels carrying… 👓 View full article

