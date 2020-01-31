Global  

Japan Deploys Warship To Protect Oil Route In Middle East

OilPrice.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Japan has deployed a warship to critical oil shipping lanes in the Middle East, and has authorized use of force for those ships, Reuters reported on Sunday. The decision to authorize force in order to protect ships in danger is a controversial one, according to Reuters, because Japan’s constitution forbids the use of military force in international disputes. But the situation is a dire one, with 90% of all of Japan’s oil coming from the Middle East. “Thousands of Japanese ships ply those waters every year including vessels carrying…
Japanese warship heads to Middle East to protect tankers

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese warship departed Sunday for the Middle East to ensure the safety of the country’s oil tankers in waters where tensions between the...
Seattle Times

Japanese warship departs for Gulf of Oman to protect commercial vessels

A Japanese warship left its port near Tokyo on Sunday on a mission to protect merchant ships and oil tankers passing through the Gulf of Oman that supply 90% of...
Reuters

