The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) share price rocketed 20% higher to a record high on Monday night. Here's why its shares are on fire right now... The post Why the Tesla share price just rocketed 20% higher to a record high appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Some Great Reads Headed to the Screen Great books being turned into movies or TV series is nothing new. And we all know that some can exceed their source material, and some completely miss the mark. With a slate of book adaptations headed.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 06:37Published 6 days ago Tesla Stock Hits Record as 2019 Sales Soar Shares of electric car maker Tesla Inc. hit a record closing price Friday after the company reported that its global deliveries rose more than 50% last year. Andria Borba reports (1-3-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:11Published on January 4, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Tesla delivers first annual profit in 2019, expects to top 500,000 sales in 2020 Tesla's share price surged on Wednesday, closing at a record $580.99, after the company released a string of positive news in its fourth-quarter financial...

MotorAuthority 5 days ago



Why the Citadel share price is racing higher on Monday The Citadel Group Ltd (ASX:CGL) share price has been a strong performer on the All Ordinaries on Monday. Here's why it is racing higher... The post Why the...

Motley Fool 21 hours ago





Tweets about this