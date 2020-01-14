Now on ₿itcoin Tesla Stock Now Looks Exactly Like Bitcoin at $20K in 2017 #bitcoin 2 minutes ago cntldr Rampant Tesla stock may soon be in for a Bitcoin-style price retracement like in late 2017, an analyst warns… https://t.co/nMUoWoChYH 5 minutes ago Crypto Renegade Tesla Stock Now Looks Exactly Like Bitcoin at $20K in 2017 https://t.co/5QltIBKRkg https://t.co/gYyAYnHlo5 6 minutes ago XBTmoney Tesla Stock Now Looks Exactly Like Bitcoin at $20K in 2017 https://t.co/fh3tDmQhd2 #XBT #BTC #Bitcoin 8 minutes ago Crying Buddha👀 RT @Cointelegraph: If Tesla keeps copying Bitcoin from 2017, a price plunge may be next https://t.co/XN8NOc6w7g 9 minutes ago Be Crusader Tesla Stock Now Looks Exactly Like Bitcoin at $20K in 2017 https://t.co/MXfLn03lyn 12 minutes ago Anastasia News 🗞Tesla Stock Now Looks Exactly Like Bitcoin at $20K in 2017 📰 Cointelegraph NEWS ♻️Retweet👩🏻‍💻 Please🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/fmQQUMMN8z 16 minutes ago cryptotothemoon If Tesla keeps copying Bitcoin from 2017, a price plunge may be next https://t.co/5coK0Aodr4 18 minutes ago