Should You Buy Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) or Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) Stock Before Earnings?

Motley Fool Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED)(NYSE:CGC) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB)(NYSE:ACB) stocks could be very volatile when the pot companies report earnings next week.
