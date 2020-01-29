Global  

Royal Caribbean Cancels Cruises Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Motley Fool Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Cancellations will reduce 2020 earnings by about 2%.
Coronavirus concerns stop Parker's couple trip to Asia, say cruise line refuses to issue refund [Video]Coronavirus concerns stop Parker's couple trip to Asia, say cruise line refuses to issue refund

ugh Asia say the coronavirus has put a stop to their plans, and claim the cruise line company is refusing to give them back their money.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:46Published


Cruise operator Royal Caribbean cancels three trips on coronavirus outbreak

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd said on Wednesday it had canceled three trips scheduled in February, after consultation with health authorities over the spread of...
Reuters

Grampynotgrumpy

Christine Gramp RT @gene038: Royal Caribbean cancels cruises to avoid spread of novel coronavirus https://t.co/YRIh8KQMUH 6 minutes ago

gene038

Eugene Chin Royal Caribbean cancels cruises to avoid spread of novel coronavirus https://t.co/YRIh8KQMUH 8 minutes ago

24sante_fr

BonneSante Royal Caribbean cancels eight China cruises on coronavirus fears https://t.co/cqJOqNhPYy https://t.co/ex430NAhkt 11 minutes ago

ScrippsNational

Scripps National News Royal Caribbean cancels eight cruises in China amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/sB3ZQSuREc https://t.co/7VVvHLdUp5 19 minutes ago

irinamow

Irena Yu Royal Caribbean cancels cruises from China https://t.co/BFEVecy3yy 22 minutes ago

Arieh222

Perry Jones Royal Caribbean warns of more cruise cancellations on coronavirus... https://t.co/zLAbbHcwDg 40 minutes ago

saints_nato

Saints Nato RT @TheStreet: Royal Caribbean $RCL will take a charge on the cruises being canceled because of the  coronavirus. https://t.co/CRgfC16PQt 41 minutes ago

F4phantomphan89

Ryan Rhino Nguyen Royal Caribbean cancels eight China cruises on coronavirus fears https://t.co/qmPdyb8of7 50 minutes ago

