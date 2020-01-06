A Look at the Email Economy Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

According to many news outlets, including Forbes, The Telegraph, and The Wall Street Journal, email’s use has gone down drastically. But the data tells a different story; it is estimated that by 2022, 126.7 trillion emails will be sent. In 2017, 90% of all Americans of all ages, from 15 all the way to 65 and up, checked their emails regularly. Even Gen Z checks their email – and quite often too as more than half check their emails several times each day. So in the end, email is alive and well and is still commonly used for personal and



The post A Look at the Email Economy appeared first on The Merkle Hash. According to many news outlets, including Forbes, The Telegraph, and The Wall Street Journal, email’s use has gone down drastically. But the data tells a different story; it is estimated that by 2022, 126.7 trillion emails will be sent. In 2017, 90% of all Americans of all ages, from 15 all the way to 65 and up, checked their emails regularly. Even Gen Z checks their email – and quite often too as more than half check their emails several times each day. So in the end, email is alive and well and is still commonly used for personal andThe post A Look at the Email Economy appeared first on The Merkle Hash. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Annoy Your Coworkers If You Do These Things In Email Are you guilty? Workers say these are the most annoying things your can do in an office email. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:17Published on January 10, 2020 Police: Woman hacked ex's email, sent bomb threat to Harford Community College A woman is in custody after allegedly hacking her ex's email account and threatening to bomb Harford Community College. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 00:48Published on January 6, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this