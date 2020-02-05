New U.S. Government Initiative a Windfall for American 5G Tech Stocks Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Software From U.S. 5G Companies to Eliminate Reliance on Huawei

Next-generation technologies like 5G will revolutionize the way we communicate and live. For now, the undisputed leader in 5G technology is China’s *Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.* It's a company that many governments believe will use its technologies to spy on people for the Chinese government.



No so fast, said White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow. The White House has said.



The post New U.S. Government Initiative a Windfall for American 5G Tech Stocks appeared first on Profit Confidential. Software From U.S. 5G Companies to Eliminate Reliance on HuaweiNext-generation technologies like 5G will revolutionize the way we communicate and live. For now, the undisputed leader in 5G technology is China’s *Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.* It's a company that many governments believe will use its technologies to spy on people for the Chinese government.No so fast, said White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow. The White House has said.The post New U.S. Government Initiative a Windfall for American 5G Tech Stocks appeared first on Profit Confidential. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Chloe Randall RT @HillingdonTimes: 🗣 “We know that prevention is key and, by acting as early as possible, we can greatly improve the chances for people f… 6 hours ago Hillingdon Times 🗣 “We know that prevention is key and, by acting as early as possible, we can greatly improve the chances for peopl… https://t.co/hoSVmmxMMY 6 hours ago