Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > New U.S. Government Initiative a Windfall for American 5G Tech Stocks

New U.S. Government Initiative a Windfall for American 5G Tech Stocks

Profit Confidential Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
New U.S. Government Initiative a Windfall for American 5G Tech StocksSoftware From U.S. 5G Companies to Eliminate Reliance on Huawei
Next-generation technologies like 5G will revolutionize the way we communicate and live. For now, the undisputed leader in 5G technology is China’s *Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.* It's a company that many governments believe will use its technologies to spy on people for the Chinese government.

No so fast, said White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow. The White House has said.

The post New U.S. Government Initiative a Windfall for American 5G Tech Stocks appeared first on Profit Confidential.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChloeRandall01

Chloe Randall RT @HillingdonTimes: 🗣 “We know that prevention is key and, by acting as early as possible, we can greatly improve the chances for people f… 6 hours ago

HillingdonTimes

Hillingdon Times 🗣 “We know that prevention is key and, by acting as early as possible, we can greatly improve the chances for peopl… https://t.co/hoSVmmxMMY 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.