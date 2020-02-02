Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > 3 Reasons Why I’d Buy High-Yield Dividend Stocks in 2020

3 Reasons Why I’d Buy High-Yield Dividend Stocks in 2020

Motley Fool Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
High-yielding dividend stocks could offer good value for money and long-term growth potential.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Don’t Save for Retirement! 3 Reasons Why I’d Rather buy Dividend Stocks Today

I think that dividend stocks can offer significantly higher returns than cash savings in the long run.
Motley Fool

TFSA Contribution Room for 2020: 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy for $6,000

Here's why income investors can look to add Enbridge and two other dividend-paying stocks to their TFSA in 2020.
Motley Fool Also reported by •Newsmax

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.