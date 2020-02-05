Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Spotify to Acquire Sports and Entertainment Podcast Creator The Ringer

Spotify to Acquire Sports and Entertainment Podcast Creator The Ringer

Motley Fool Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
It's the streaming music giant's fourth purchase of podcast company in the past 12 months.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Hosts Of 'Black Girl Podcast' Have A Conversation About Their Hit Audio Series [Video]The Hosts Of "Black Girl Podcast" Have A Conversation About Their Hit Audio Series

The "Black Girl Podcast" is an audio series created by Scottie Beam, Gia Peppers, Sapphira, Bex and Alysha P. After the five media phenoms met and became friends at hip hop's most iconic station, Hot..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 36:52Published

How The Idea For The 'Black Girl Podcast' Was Born [Video]How The Idea For The "Black Girl Podcast" Was Born

Sapphira “Sapphira Em” Martin considers how all the hosts have all grown from the beginning of "Black Girl Podcast."BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Spotify is buying The Ringer to boost its sports coverage

And there we go. Just an hour after it posted its latest financial results, Spotify has announced that it's buying The Ringer. Bill Simmons' sports and...
engadget


Tweets about this

NBCNightlyNews

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Spotify announced on Wednesday a deal to acquire The Ringer, a sports, entertainment and pop-culture media company… https://t.co/DsbxSsxwgT 2 minutes ago

StckPro

STCK.PRO $SPOT NEW ARTICLE : Spotify to Acquire Sports and Entertainment Podcast Creator The Ringer https://t.co/vXNiwr71Lp… https://t.co/P9oyvqCkpt 49 minutes ago

Nuusie_Media

🤖📰 Nuusie Media Spotify announced a pact to acquire The Ringer, a sports, entertainment and pop culture media company founded by Bi… https://t.co/XFIVzxczW1 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.