Guyana’s Economic Growth Jumps As Oil Production Soars
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () The economic fortunes of Guyana, with a population of only around 800,000, are poised for a major transformation after its first-ever oil development commenced production just six weeks ago. Offshore oil production is expected to grow rapidly in the years to come and will generate unprecedented revenues for the Guyanese government. “Since the initial discovery in 2015 of the giant Liza oil field in the prolific Stabroek block, Guyana has discovered more than eight billion barrels of oil resources,” says Sonya Boodoo, Vice President…
A massive fire broke out on an oil pipeline in east India after several thieves accidentally ignited the oil floating on the river surface, while attempting to siphon some fuel.
The incident took place on February 1 in Burhi Dihing river in Dibrugarh, Assam.
Visuals show smoke billowing into...
In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Pacific Drilling, down about 9.4% and..
Oil futures fell for a sixth session on Tuesday as the spread of a new virus in China and several countries raised concerns about a hit to economic growth and... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India