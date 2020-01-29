Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Why Tesla Stock Fell Sharply Wednesday

Why Tesla Stock Fell Sharply Wednesday

Motley Fool Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Ouch! Shares of the electric-car maker just got slammed. Here's why.

The post Why Tesla Stock Fell Sharply Wednesday appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Tesla skyrockets to record above $900 a share

Tesla skyrockets to record above $900 a share 01:32

 Tesla continued its record run on Wall Street as optimism surrounding its electric vehicle battery technology pushed the stock above $900 a share for the first time. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

What Wall Street Is Saying About Tesla [Video]What Wall Street Is Saying About Tesla

Here's what Wall Street is saying about Tesla after it tested its highs on Monday and then was freefalling in trading Wednesday.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 03:14Published

Tesla's Surge: $18 Billion To Elon Musk's Fortune [Video]Tesla's Surge: $18 Billion To Elon Musk's Fortune

AP Tesla&apos;s surging stock means Elon Musk has grown his net worth the most of anyone this year. The electric carmaker&apos;s boss has jumped from 35th to 20th in the Bloomberg Billionaires..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ralph Nader says Tesla's run-up should raise red flags at the SEC (TSLA)

Ralph Nader says Tesla's run-up should raise red flags at the SEC (TSLA)** · *Ralph Nader, consumer rights advocate, said in a CNBC interview Wednesday that the SEC should investigate trading in Tesla stock for signs of...
Business Insider

Tesla reports 4th-quarter earnings on Wednesday amid a record-breaking stock rally. Here's what 4 Wall Street analysts are talking about. (TSLA)

Tesla reports 4th-quarter earnings on Wednesday amid a record-breaking stock rally. Here's what 4 Wall Street analysts are talking about. (TSLA)** · *Tesla reports fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financials after markets close. * · *The earnings report is important as it comes amid a...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

msasot

Mik Sasot Why Tesla Stock Fell Sharply Wednesday https://t.co/OSVEhjUFOo 17 minutes ago

freeBTC_Game

Free BITCOIN Game Why Tesla Stock Fell Sharply Wednesday - Motley Fool : https://t.co/NasgbukdLX 1 hour ago

TheUrbanNewz

TheUrbanNewz Why Tesla Stock Fell Sharply Wednesday - Motley Fool https://t.co/V6aGvAqqLs https://t.co/ePTjTc6ZiV 1 hour ago

hmjavedpk

Hassan Mansoor Why Tesla Stock Fell Sharply Wednesday - Motley Fool: * Why Tesla Stock Fell Sharply Wednesday  Motley Fool * Tesla… https://t.co/6XRicRd88j 1 hour ago

wallstsolver

Wall St Solver Why Tesla Stock Fell Sharply Wednesday 📰 » https://t.co/YXY6RvwcWL https://t.co/u07gMEsU5x 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.