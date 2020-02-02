Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > 2 High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

2 High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

Motley Fool Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Consider buying shares of these two Canadian dividend-paying companies that generate passive income for investors each month and are trading at a considerable discount.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

PPR - $.0229 January Dividend

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR), a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock...
Business Wire

Don’t Save for Retirement! 3 Reasons Why I’d Rather buy Dividend Stocks Today

I think that dividend stocks can offer significantly higher returns than cash savings in the long run.
Motley Fool


Tweets about this

HYtoushin

外貨建／ハイイールド投資信託の情報 2 High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Today - The Motley Fool Canada https://t.co/3vqAv4A3VS 7 hours ago

HYtoushin

外貨建／ハイイールド投資信託の情報 WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share… https://t.co/jjBqWKvIqw 22 hours ago

HYtoushin

外貨建／ハイイールド投資信託の情報 Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:PHB) - Slater Sentin… https://t.co/mMYA6dSwTY 2 days ago

dakotafinancial

Dakota Financial Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd $NYSEAMERICAN:NHS Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend https://t.co/WUGAHibXVD 2 days ago

WeekHerald

Week Herald Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd $NHS to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 28th https://t.co/GC4XFBXpZs 2 days ago

dailypoliticaln

Daily Political iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF $HYGH to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.29 on February 10th https://t.co/AW20hJ8q8C 2 days ago

dispatchtribune

Dispatch Tribunal MFS High Yield Municipal Trust $CMU Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend https://t.co/FnrfzPZQha 2 days ago

WeekHerald

Week Herald Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund $HYT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th https://t.co/BOEgM7dYsN 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.