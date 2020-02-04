Global  

The Merkle Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
XRP Price Analysis for February, 7th – XRP Ready for Correction in Order to Continue GrowingBy Dmitriy Gurkovskiy, Chief Analyst at RoboForex On Friday, February 7th, XRP is slightly correcting after skyrocketing earlier. The instrument is mostly trading at 0.2814 USD. From the technical point of view, the H4 chart of XRP/USD shows a stable uptrend. The interesting thing right now is that after testing the long-term resistance level, the pair is trying to fix above it. In the short-term, the price is expected to correct towards 0.2530, which is confirmed by the red color of the MACD histogram. After completing the pullback, XRP may resume the ascending tendency towards 38.2% and 50.0% at 0.3012

The post XRP Price Analysis for February, 7th – XRP Ready for Correction in Order to Continue Growing appeared first on The Merkle Hash.
