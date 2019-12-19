Global  

Stock Alert: Uber Climbs More Than 8% On Optimistic Outlook

RTTNews Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) are climbing more than 8% on Friday morning after the ride-hailing services company reported narrower loss than expected in the fourth quarter.
