Trans Mountain expansion costs soars to C$12.6B - report

SeekingAlpha Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Cost of Trans Mountain expansion soars to $12.6B

Ian Anderson, the president and CEO of Trans Mountain, is set to announce Friday the projected cost of building the pipeline expansion has significantly...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

martinmacmahon

Martin MacMahon Finance Minister reacts to word projected Trans Mountain expansion construction costs have increased 70% to $12.6-b… https://t.co/OSMDl6Ee83 31 minutes ago

WilderNewsMB

Wilderness Committee Manitoba Office RT @wildernews: How much do costs need to skyrocket for #TransMountain before @JustinTrudeau admits Big Oil is extorting the public and cut… 47 minutes ago

desicool21

desi🇿🇦🇨🇦 RT @robynallan: Ottawa misled Canadians about the cost to us of buying #TransMountain for years and taxpayers are on the hook for billions… 54 minutes ago

kevinorland

Kevin Orland The cost to build the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has increased 70% to C$12.6 billion. That's not going to he… https://t.co/A7NfyECUlg 2 hours ago

PDK4863

PDK 🇨🇦 ☃️ RT @concretemayor: This vital project for CDA's oil industry turns into a white elephant, now only slightly smaller than Trudeau's ego. Th… 2 hours ago

concretemayor

Concrete Mayor This vital project for CDA's oil industry turns into a white elephant, now only slightly smaller than Trudeau's ego… https://t.co/QM35HbjkhO 2 hours ago

ClarkWDerry

Clark Williams-Derry The cost to build the Trans Mountain #oil pipeline expansion has increased 70%, according to the CBC. $12.6 B CAD c… https://t.co/RaFmiXXqaa 2 hours ago

MarketCurrents

Breaking News $SU $IMO $CNQ - Trans Mountain expansion costs soars to C$12.6B - report https://t.co/ewUKnYH1IX 2 hours ago

