Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Is SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ: SP) Undervalued or Overvalued?

Is SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ: SP) Undervalued or Overvalued?

Wealth Daily Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
To get a sense of the true value of SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ: SP), let’s compare it to its industry peers — and to itself one year ago. We’ll look at four small cap valuation metrics…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Market News Video - Published < > Embed
News video: Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Agriculture & Farm Products

Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Agriculture & Farm Products 01:08

 In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ion Geophysical, down about 16.1% and shares of CNX Resources down about 9.7% on the day.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Daily Dividend Report: JKHY,RNR,APA,FNV,R [Video]Daily Dividend Report: JKHY,RNR,APA,FNV,R

Jack Henry & Associates today announced its Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend by eight percent to $0.43 per share. The cash dividend on its common stock, par value $0.01 per..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:21Published

Friday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Publishing Stocks [Video]Friday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Publishing Stocks

In trading on Friday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gamestop, off about 4.8% and shares of Conns..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Is Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) Undervalued or Overvalued?

To get a sense of the true value of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR), let’s compare it to its industry peers — and to itself one year ago. We’ll look...
Wealth Daily

Xperi and TiVo Announce HSR Clearance

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and TiVo Corporation (Nasdaq: TIVO) today announced that they have received notification of...
Business Wire


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.