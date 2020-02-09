Visa Wants to Adjust Interchange Fees for US Merchants Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Transforming the financial industry can best be done from within. Visa has recently unveiled its very ambitious plans, which aim to benefit small businesses first and foremost. The current financial system has incredibly high fees associated with it. Visa has Ambitious Plans in the US Especially for small businesses accepting debit and credit card payments, those fees add up quickly. Visa acknowledges that something needs to change. The company is currently experimenting with a new structure for merchants in the US. In doing so, the card giant hopes to have more merchants ditch checks and focus more on payment cards.



