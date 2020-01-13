Decentralized Finance Leader HyperDAO Announces Token Sale Event on OKEx Platform Jumpstart, Starts Feb 25, 2020

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Bitcoin Press Release: Leading one-stop DeFi platform HyperDAO has announced its HDAO token sale will take place on the OKEx platform Jumpstart on February 25, 2020 (UTC).The platform aims to offer a decentralized stable coin system, cross-chain implementation, and DEX. 9th February, Melbourne, Australia – The token sale for the One-stop financial service platform HyperDAO will be the 10th such token sale to take place on the OKEx Jumpstart platform, and only the second decentralized finance project collaboration with the exchange. What makes HyperDAO stand out? Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is becoming an increasing trend in blockchain applications, and right now



