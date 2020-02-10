Global  

President Sanders? President Trump Is Already Fueling Explosive Pot Stock Growth

President Sanders? President Trump Is Already Fueling Explosive Pot Stock GrowthSanders Pledges to Legalize Marijuana on Day One as President
It’s safe to say that the notion of legalizing cannabis in the U.S. has taken big steps forward in recent years.

On the 1992 campaign trail, presidential candidate Bill Clinton said he experimented with marijuana, but famously added that he “didn’t inhale.” Moderates rejoiced.

Fast forward to February 2020 and presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders said he would federally legalize marijuana.

