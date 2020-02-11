Samsung Unveils Foldable Galaxy Z Flip

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Samsung Electronics has expanded its presence in the foldable smartphone segment by unveiling the Galaxy Z Flip. The new smartphone is the company's second foldable handset after the Galaxy Fold launched last year. The smartphone, which features a clamshell design, was introduced at an event in San Francisco on Tuesday. The device is reportedly priced at $1,380.
Samsung's new flagship series features Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The new Galaxy S20 phones come with Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865 processor, Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 and Infinity-O..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:45Published
Image: Samsung
Samsung announced the new foldable Galaxy Z Flip during the company’s Unpacked 2020 event, and you won’t have to wait very long to get your... The Verge Also reported by •Mashable •Khaleej Times
You Might Like
Tweets about this
DjMastaGee Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip https://t.co/Gs0D01p7w8 4 minutes ago
Marvelous Design Samsung releases foldable Galaxy Z Flip smartphone Samsung has brought the early noughties flip phone into the 21st… https://t.co/Ikk8HrtpWs 11 minutes ago