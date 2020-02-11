Global  

Samsung Unveils Foldable Galaxy Z Flip

RTTNews Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Samsung Electronics has expanded its presence in the foldable smartphone segment by unveiling the Galaxy Z Flip. The new smartphone is the company's second foldable handset after the Galaxy Fold launched last year. The smartphone, which features a clamshell design, was introduced at an event in San Francisco on Tuesday. The device is reportedly priced at $1,380.
News video: Samsung unveils foldable Galaxy Z phone

Samsung unveils foldable Galaxy Z phone 01:07

 Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a square-shaped foldable smartphone, its second try at a novel technology that the Korean tech company hopes will set it apart from rivals like Apple.

