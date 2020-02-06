Global  

U.S. Stocks Hovering Firmly In Positive Territory In Mid-Day Trading

RTTNews Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Stocks remain mostly positive in mid-day trading on Wednesday after showing an early move to the upside. The upward move on the day has lifted the Dow and the S&P 500 to new record intraday highs.
