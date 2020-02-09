Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Gains 8% Post Earnings

Shopify stock managed to beat consensus estimates in Q4. Here's what drove the company's sales in the last quarter.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Forget Shopify (TSX:SHOP): This Tech Stock Is Even Better Despite its smaller size, Constellation Software Inc (TSX:CSU) stock has performed much better than Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP).

Motley Fool 3 days ago



3 Smart Moves to Make in a 2020 Stock Market Crash Don’t panic when the stock market crashes. It’s an outstanding opportunity to become a millionaire through Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock.

Motley Fool 4 days ago





Tweets about this