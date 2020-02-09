Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Gains 8% Post Earnings

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Gains 8% Post Earnings

Motley Fool Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Shopify stock managed to beat consensus estimates in Q4. Here's what drove the company's sales in the last quarter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Forget Shopify (TSX:SHOP): This Tech Stock Is Even Better

Despite its smaller size, Constellation Software Inc (TSX:CSU) stock has performed much better than Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP).
Motley Fool

3 Smart Moves to Make in a 2020 Stock Market Crash

Don’t panic when the stock market crashes. It’s an outstanding opportunity to become a millionaire through Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock.
Motley Fool


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.